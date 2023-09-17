NFL Week 2 early games live tracker: Bengals try to get season on track in tough rival game vs. Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow reacts while speaking with the media after an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, in Cleveland. The Browns won 24-3. (AP Photo/David Richard) (David Richard/AP)

Things didn't go the Cincinnati Bengals' way in Week 1. Poor weather and early-season rust held the team's high-powered offense without a touchdown in a surprising 24-3 loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns.

Getting back on track in Week 2 won't be easy, as the Bengals face another division-rival in the Baltimore Ravens. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens didn't light the world on fire in their first game under new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, but still pulled off an easy 25-9 win over the Houston Texans.

Week 2 will provide both teams with an opportunity to improve. After a miserable Week 1, the Bengals will be motivated to get Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins back into the end zone. The Ravens, meanwhile, will try to get their explosive passing game going after Jackson was held without a score in Week 1.

In addition to the Bengals and Ravens, the early slate in Week 2 also features the Seattle Seahawks vs. the Detroit Lions, the Indianapolis Colts vs. the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Green Bay Packers vs. the Atlanta Falcons, the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Tennessee Titans.