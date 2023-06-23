NHL Draft 2023: How to watch, draft order, top picks and more

FILE - Chicago Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou skates with the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, March 23, 2023, in Washington. The Blackhawks have locked in one of their top scorers, agreeing to a two-year, $8.5 million contract with Athanasiou. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

The Vegas Golden Knights took home the Stanley Cup, the 2022-23 NHL season is over, and now it's finally (almost) time for the long-awaited NHL Draft. With all eyes on Regina (Saskatchewan) Pats center and world junior championships MVP Connor Bedard — who finished out the last WHL season with 143 points in 57 games — and his presumed new team, the Chicago Blackhawks, this year’s NHL Draft is definitely one to watch. And Bedard isn’t the only buzzy new player coming into the mix this season. Adam Fantilli, Will Smith and Matvei Michkov are also drawing major attention from the league.

Here’s what you need to know about tuning into the NHL Draft next week, including how to watch the NHL Draft on TV, NHL Draft livestream info, the full draft order, top picks and more.

How to watch the NHL Draft in the US:

NHL Draft date: June 28–29

NHL Draft time: 7 p.m. ET

NHL Draft location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

NHL Draft TV channel: ESPN, NHL Network

NHL Draft streaming: ESPN+, Fubo

When is the 2023 NHL Draft?

The 2023 NHL Draft’s first round will be held on Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. ET. Round 2-7 won’t take place until the following morning, on June 29 at 11 a.m. ET, making this year’s NHL Draft a two-part event.

What channel is the NHL Draft on this year?

Round 1 of the NHL Draft will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+ on Wednesday, June 28 at 7 p.m. The following day, rounds 2–7 will air on the NHL Network starting at 11 a.m.

Don’t have cable or access to ESPN or the NHL Network? Here’s what we recommend for how to watch the NHL Draft 2023.

How to watch the NHL Draft without cable:

How to watch the NHL Draft 2023 in Canada:

Tuning in from the Great White North? The NHL Draft will air in Canada on Sportsnet and TVA Sports, and stream live on SN Now.

NHL Draft top picks 2023:

While Regina (Saskatchewan) Pats center and world junior championships MVP Connor Bedard has the entire NHL buzzing as the presumed No. 1 pick, he’s not the only potential player in demand heading into the draft.

Adam Fantilli, William Smith, Matthew Wood, Leo Carlsson and Matvei Michkov are also on the list of top picks this year.

Round 1 NHL Draft order 2023:

The first 16 picks of the 2023 NHL Draft are finalized through the draft lottery. The Blackhawks won the draft lottery and now get the No. 1 pick in the draft. Positions 17-32 were determined at the 2023 Stanley Cup playoffs.

No. 1 Chicago Blackhawks

No. 2 Anaheim Ducks

No. 3 Columbus Blue Jackets

No. 4 San Jose Sharks

No. 5 Montreal Canadiens

No. 6 Arizona Coyotes

No. 7 Philadelphia Flyers

No. 8 Washington Capitals

No. 9 Detroit Red Wings

No. 10 St. Louis Blues

No. 11 Vancouver Canucks

No. 12 Arizona Coyotes (from Ottawa Senators)

No. 13 Buffalo Sabres

No. 14 Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 15 Nashville Predators

No. 16 Calgary Flames

No. 17 Detroit Red Wings (from New York Islanders via Vancouver Canucks)

No. 18 Winnipeg Jets

No. 19 Chicago Blackhawks (from Tampa Bay Lightning)

No. 20 Seattle Kraken

No. 21 Minnesota Wild

No. 22 Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles Kings via Columbus Blue Jackets)

No. 23 New York Rangers

No. 24 Nashville Predators (from Edmonton Oilers)

No. 25 St. Louis Blues (from Toronto Maple Leafs)

No. 26 San Jose Sharks (from New Jersey Devils)

No. 27 Colorado Avalanche

No. 28 Toronto Maple Leafs (from Boston Bruins via Washington Capitals)

No. 29 St. Louis Blues (via Dallas Stars)

No. 30 Carolina Hurricanes

No. 31 Montreal Canadiens (from Florida Panthers)

No. 32 Vegas Golden Knights