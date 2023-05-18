Nick Kyrgios to miss French Open due to foot injury from robbery, manager says

TENNIS-AUS-OPEN Australia's Nick Kyrgios speaks during a press conference on day one of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 16, 2023. - Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open on January 16 without hitting a ball because of a knee injury, saying he was "devastated". - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by Saeed KHAN / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios has had a bad year, and now it will see him miss the French Open.

The Australian player's manager, Daniel Horsfall told The Canberra Times his client won't make the trip to Roland Garros due to a cut on his foot he sustained during an armed robbery at his home on May 1.

The alleged robbery reportedly saw a man threaten Kyrgios' mother with a gun and steal his Tesla from the house. After the incident, Kyrgios reportedly realized he had cut his foot while trying to help his family and track down the suspect.

The cut turned out to be a serious problem for Kyrgios on the court and has been slow to heal, preventing him from ramping up his on-court training over the last few weeks. Kyrgios underwent knee surgery in January and his recovery was reportedly going well until the cut.

From the Times:

"We needed to be at a point that he could comfortably play five sets. Right when we were getting stuck into the loading period, the [alleged] armed robbery happened at his house. During the ordeal he cut his foot quite badly.

"We don't know when it happened, but it's quite a large laceration. The location of the wound, it's been open for almost a week and a half now. It's not healing correctly and he can't put in the work on court, so he's been off court for almost two weeks now.

"His knee is fine, it's just that he can't get his loading up so we can manage the rest of his body correctly and he doesn't injure something else when he gets out there."

Kyrgios addressed the new himself with a tweet.

The French Open, which also saw Rafael Nadal pull out Thursday, is scheduled to begin on May 28.

The 28-year-old Kyrgios had already missed the Australian Open after that knee injury forced him to pull out a day before he was scheduled to begin play. He has not played an ATP-sanctioned event since October.

In addition to his injury woes, Kyrgios' grandmother died earlier this week, as he announced on Instagram with the caption "Seems like I can't catch a break right now…… RIP Yiayia, the best we could ask for. Go enjoy your time with Papou now."

Kyrgios also pleaded guilty in February to assaulting an ex-girlfriend, but had the charge dismissed without conviction by a judge in Australia.