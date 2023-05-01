Nike EYBL top performers: Cooper Flagg and Tyran Stokes shine in front of college coaches

MESA, Ariz. — The second session of Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League concluded Sunday with a slew of college coaches watching some of the top players in the country during the NCAA live period. Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal sat on the bench and helped coach his AAU program, Brad Beal Elite and Carmelo Anthony came out to support his son, 2025 guard Kiyan Anthony, and his team, Team Melo.

It was the younger players in the 2025 and 2026 high school classes that drew the biggest crowds. The top two players in the incoming junior class, Cooper Flagg and Cameron Boozer, are dominating the 16-under competition, both leading all players in points with 27.1 ppg each. Incoming sophomores Tyran Stokes and A.J. Dybantsa are playing up two divisions in the 17-under division and more than holding their own with the tougher competition.

Yahoo Sports takes a look at eight players from the EYBL who played well during the second session and are top players to keep tabs on throughout the summer and the remainder of their high school career.

Cooper Flagg

Flagg put everyone on notice during the first EYBL session when he became the first player to score 50 or more points in a game. Flagg finished with 52 points (16 of 18 from the field) and added 12 rebounds, 7 blocks and 2 assists. He entered the second weekend wearing a mask on his face, after suffering a minor nose injury.

Flagg is double-teamed every time he touches the ball and adjusted well to the pressure, finding teammates for easy passes, particularly in the high-low situation. Flagg is one of the best rim protectors in the country, regardless of class, and is averaging 4.3 blocks per game in the EYBL. The way he creates second opportunities for his team on offense and his high IQ at such a young age makes him a young prospect many NBA scouts are already keeping tabs on.

Duke head coach Jon Scheyer and two assistants were watching him in his first game Friday night and throughout the weekend. Duke is favored to land the 6-foot-9 versatile forward with rumors swirling over the weekend that Flagg could reclassify up to the 2024 high school class, making him eligible a year earlier for the 2025 NBA Draft.

Tyran Stokes

At 6-foot-8, 225 pounds, Stokes is far from a typical freshman. One of the top players in the 2026 class, Stokes is starting on a undefeated Vegas Elite game, playing two divisions up at 14 years old. Stokes is averaging 14.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists in 23 minutes on the court. Several college coaches lined the baseline all weekend as Stokes showcased an improved outside jump shot, stepping into a couple 3-pointers with confidence. Stokes moves well for his frame and has great instincts in the lane and has solid footwork around the rim.

Stokes holds early offers from Alabama, Louisville, Indiana, Texas, Xavier and Texas A&M. Stokes has said repeatedly he grew up a North Carolina fan.

Packed house for Vegas Elite vs. Meanstreets. Coaches from UCLA, Michigan, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, NC State, UNLV, Tennessee, Illinois, Cal, USC, Oklahoma and the G League Ignite all here. 2026 Tyran Stokes, 2024 Aiden Sherrell and 2025 Trey McKenney all playing. — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) April 29, 2023

Cameron Boozer

Boozer, the son of former NBA player Carlos Boozer, is considered the best high school prospect, regardless of class. The 6-foot-9 forward continues to improve and showcase different honed-in skills every time he steps on the court. He and his twin brother, Cayden, are the best guard-forward duo in the country with how comfortable they are playing alongside one another.

Cameron Boozer is tied for first in the 16-under league in points (27.1) with Flagg and leads all players in rebounds, averaging 12.4 per game over the course of two sessions. Cayden Boozer, for his part, is making a name for himself as a reliable ballhandler, leading all players in assists, dishing out an impressive 8 per game.

Boozer became the second sophomore ever to be named the Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year in March and is already seeing high-major interest from Duke (where his dad played), Michigan, Arkansas, Miami and Florida State.

Tre Johnson

Johnson is the No. 1 player in the 2024 class and is a high-volume scorer who isn't afraid to take the tough shots when the game is on the line. Johnson and his team, Houston Hoops, were one of the most-watched teams by college coaches this past weekend. Along with Johnson is 6-foot-8 forward Amier Ali and a breakout player from the weekend, 7-foot-1 center Trent Burns, who averaged 10.6 points over the weekend.

Johnson is the type of guard who makes his teammates better. When he elevates his game, the rest of team ebbs and flows with his energy. Johnson is one of the most exciting players in the open court with his athleticism, great pace and able to change speeds with ease. Johnson holds a ton of high-major offers and plans on cutting a list later this summer. The 6-foot-5 guard has already taken visits to Texas, Baylor and Kentucky and plans to get to Arkansas and Alabama for upcoming visits. Johnson is averaging 20 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in the first two sessions of the EYBL.

Head coaches from Kentucky, Texas, Baylor, Illinois, Michigan and assistants from Virginia, Michigan State, Kansas, Arkansas and G League Ignite on hand to watch the No. 1 prospect in the 2024 class, 6-5 guard Tre Johnson. — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) April 29, 2023

Dylan Harper

Harper is currently the No. 3 prospect in the 2024 class and his team, NY Renaissance, was one of the most-watched teams by college coaches with Harper, Naas Cunningham and Rutgers commit Lathan Sommerville all sharing the court. Harper has great size at the guard position and even though he was a bit of a streaky shooter this past weekend, he has solid shooting mechanics. Harper's dad, Ron, played 15 years in the NBA and his older brother, Ron Jr., had a fantastic career at Rutgers and is currently on the Toronto Raptors.

Rutgers is favored to land the guard out of New Jersey but Duke, Indiana and Michigan are all in the mix with all head coaches making time to watch Harper over the weekend. Harper's most impressive game came in a close loss to Brad Beal Elite where he finished with 24 points (including three 3-pointers) and 5 rebounds.

Meleek Thomas

Thomas is one of the top guards in the 2025 class and is playing up a division for the NH Lightning. Thomas, a 6-foot-5 guard, is adjusting to playing off the ball alongside North Carolina commit Elliot Cadeau (who's leading all players in assists with 10.5 per game). Thomas has one of the quickest first steps off the wing and is improving his decision-making in the lane whether that's pulling up for a jumper when the defense collapses or dumping it off for a pass if the lane gets too congested.

Thomas hit NBA scouts' radar after a strong showing at the USA Basketball minicamp last October and has started to pick up offers after comfortably playing up a division on the EYBL circuit. Thomas holds offers from Connecticut, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, Tennessee, Duke, Kansas State and Pittsburgh and is one of the biggest risers in the first two rounds of the season.

A.J. Dybantsa

On Saturday evening, Dybantsa put on an impressive performance scoring 23 points, 7 assists and 7 rebounds for Expressions Elite. Similar to Stokes, Dybantsa is playing up two divisions and making it look easy. Even at such a young age, Dybantsa impacts different facets of the game with his decision-making off the wing and long frame that disrupts his opponents on the defensive side of the ball. The 6-foot-7 guard is considered by many to be the top prospect in the 2026 class and is averaging 20.4 points (second in the EYBL), 6.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. Dybantsa is a scoring machine that plays well above his years and is a player NBA scouts will be watching closely as his career progresses. He currently holds early offers from Alabama, Boston College, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Michigan, Providence and Washington.

Caleb Wilson

Wilson is playing up one division and is one of the most intriguing players in the loaded 2025 class. Wilson has a long frame at 6-foot-8, with plenty of room for growth and passes the eye test as future NBA wing. Wilson's team, the Georgia Stars, have yet to win a game in the EYBL but Wilson was a must-watch prospect this past weekend for several college coaches. Wilson is a player who can defend multiple positions with his length and athleticism and has shown glimpses of an improved outside jumper and shot selection. Wilson holds early offers from Missouri, Indiana, Cincinnati, Georgia, Stanford and Xavier.