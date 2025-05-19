Nikola Jokić on if the Nuggets could win a title with their core: 'If we could, we would'

May 9, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder during game three of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Nikola Jokić didn't mince words when asked if his Denver Nuggets could still win a title with the core from the 2023 championship team.

After besting the LA Clippers in seven games to advance to the Western Conference semifinals, Denver fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in another Game 7 on Sunday. Following the defeat, a reporter asked The Joker if he felt the Nuggets are still contenders. The journalist also noted the back-to-back full series and injuries to Aaron Gordon and Michael Porter Jr.

Jokić was asked if he thinks the Nuggets can still win a championship with this core:



“I mean we didn’t, so obviously we can’t.” 👀 pic.twitter.com/oGtxMzt1uG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2025

"I mean, we didn't, so [we] obviously can't," Jokić said. "If we could, we would win it. I don't believe in those 'If, if,' stuff. We had the opportunity; we didn't win, so I think we can't."

Jokic averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists while shooting 57.6% from the field as the Nuggets went 50-32 in the regular season. The Nuggets' playoff run also came after head coach Michael Malone and GM Calvin Booth were fired three games before the postseason.

Despite their second-round exit, Jokic is a finalist for the NBA MVP award alongside the Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.