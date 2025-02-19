Nine Inch Nails Peel It Back World Tour 2025: Dates, how to get tickets and more

Nine Inch Nails, the band fronted by Oscar-winning musician and composer Trent Reznor, will head out for a summer tour running from June through September. The tour will include several dates in Europe, including several festivals, before the band arrives stateside. The "Peel It Back" tour marks the first time in over three years that the band has hit the road, and demand for tickets has been so high that additional dates have already been added in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago. Here's everything you need to know about where Nine Inch Nails' "Peel It Back" tour is traveling in 2025 and how to get tickets.
When is Nine Inch Nails' "Peel It Back" Tour?
Nine Inch Nails will begin the "Peel It Back" tour on June 15 in Dublin, Ireland. The band will tour the UK, and Europe for a month before heading to the U.S. when they will kick off the North American leg of their tour in Oakland, CA on Aug. 6. The tour wraps in Los Angeles on Sept. 19.
When do tickets for Nine Inch Nails' "Peel It Back" Tour go on sale?
Tickets for Nine Inch Nails' "Peel It Back" Tour are currently on sale at Ticketmaster.
Nine Inch Nails' "Peel It Back Tour" tickets cost:
Ticket prices for Nine Inch Nails' "Peel It Back" tour vary depending on the venue. Starting costs range between $44 and $120 and prices go up from there and are available on Ticketmaster. Tickets are also available on reliable third-party resale sites like StubHub starting at $54.
What are the tour dates for Nine Inch Nails in 2025?
Nine Inch Nails 2025 Tour Dates:
June 15: Dublin @ 3Arena
June 17: Manchester, England @ Co-op Live
June 18: London @ The O2
June 20: Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena
June 21: Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting
June 24: Milan @ Parco della Musica Novegro
June 26: Zurich @ Hallenstadion
June 27: Vienna @ Wiener Stadthalle
June 29: Amsterdam @ Ziggo Dome
July 1: Berlin @ Uber Arena
July 3: Gdynia, Poland @ Open'er
July 7: Paris @ Accor Arena
July 10: Madrid @ Mad Cool
July 12: Oeiras, Portugal @ NOS Alive
Aug 6: Oakland, California @ Oakland Arena
Aug 8: Portland, Oregon @ Moda Center
Aug 10: Vancouver, Canada @ Rogers Arena
Aug. 12: Seattle @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 14: West Valley City, Utah @ Maverik Center
Aug. 15: Denver @ Ball Arena
Aug. 17: Saint Paul, Minnesota @ Xcel Energy Center
Aug. 19: Chicago @ United Center
Aug. 20: Chicago @ United Center
Aug. 22: Detroit @ Little Caesars Arena
Aug. 23: Toronto @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 26: Baltimore, Maryland @ CFG Bank Arena
Aug. 27: Philadelphia @ Wells Fargo Center
Aug. 29: Boston @ TD Garden
Aug. 31: Cleveland @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sept. 2: Brooklyn @ Barclays Center
Sept. 3: Brooklyn @ Barclays Center
Sept. 5: Raleigh, North Carolina @Lenovo Center
Sept. 6: Nashville @ Bridgestone Arena
Sept 9: Duluth, Georgia @ Gas South Arena
Sept. 10: Tampa, Florida @ Amalie Arena
Sept. 12: Houston @ Toyota Center
Sept. 13: Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
Sept 16: Phoenix @ Footprint Center
Sept. 18: Inglewood, California @ Kia Forum
Sept. 19: Inglewood, California @ Kia Forum