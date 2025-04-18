NL West is a 4-Horse Race, Buster Olney talks Yankees & Dynasties + Cal Raleigh the best catcher in baseball?

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman break down how good the NL West has been so far with the Dodgers, Padres, Giants and Diamondbacks all vying for the top spot. Can this division end up having 4 great teams? Are the Dodgers still the favorites?

Jake and Jordan then bring on ESPN’s Buster Olney to chat the Dodgers, Yankees & why there are so few dynasties in baseball.

Later, Jake & Jordan bring back The Good, Bad & Uggla and tell us why Cal Raleigh is the best catcher in baseball.

(2:00) - 4 teams vying for NL West crown?

(8:00) - Buster Olney joins the show

(45:00) - The Good, The Bad, The Uggla

