Oklahoma City Thunder's Sam Presti named NBA Executive of the Year

Oklahoma City Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti has been named the NBA Executive of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.

Presti got 10 first-place votes, ahead of Cleveland's Koby Altman and Detroit's Trajan Langdon.

Sam Presti earns executive of the year...Leon gets a second and third place vote. pic.twitter.com/VAtwn9rwFu — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) May 6, 2025

