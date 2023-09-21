Over or underrated with Mike Golic Jr, Bears talk with Michael Lombardi | Zero Blitz

Subscribe to Zero Blitz

Jason Fitz is joined by the legendary Mike Golic Jr. to discuss a few teams that make them want to toss their cookies, call on some people that need to step up their game in Week 3 of the NFL season and decide what's overrated, properly rated or underrated after two weeks of NFL football. Later, Michael Lombardi joins the show to discuss the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers from a front office perspective, as they each have pressing issues that have led to them starting the season 0-2.

4:45 - Puke Watch: In honor of Golic Jr's old pre-game ritual, the duo each pick a team that's made their stomach turn through two weeks of the NFL season. Golic goes with the Chicago Bears, while Fitz calls out the Los Angeles Chargers.

19:50 - Final Boarding Call: Fitz and GoJo call out players and coaches who haven't shown up yet, and whose teams need them this week. GoJo needs to see Deshaun Watson become the player the Cleveland Browns traded for, and Fitz wants to see New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll get the team back on track – even with Saquon Barkley out.

28:20 - Overrated/Underrated/Rated: Fitz and GoJo run through a laundry list of NFL topics and decide whether they're overrated, underrated, or properly rated, including Deion Sanders, the NFC North, Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift, the Atlanta Falcons, turf fields, the Dallas Cowboys and more.

46:00 - Lombardi Line host Michael Lombardi joins Fitz for a new weekly segment where the duo give an NFL front office perspective on a pressing NFL issue. Today Fitz and Lombardi discuss what the next steps are for the Bears and Chargers to evaluate Justin Fields and head coach Brandon Staley respectively.

Zero Blitz would be nothing without the impact of our beloved Terez Paylor, who was a pillar of Yahoo Sports' NFL editorial and podcast coverage. We will continue to produce this NFL podcast in his honor, and hope that you can support Terez Paylor's legacy in one of three ways:

• Buy an "All-Juice Team" hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under "Tribute," please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under "Designation," click on "Other" and write in "Terez A. Paylor Scholarship."