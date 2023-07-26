Panthers name Bryce Young QB1 from start of training camp

Carolina Panthers Training Camp SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA - JULY 26: Bryce Young #9 of the Carolina Panthers attends Carolina Panthers Training Camp at Wofford College on July 26, 2023 in Spartanburg, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

There will be no quarterback competition in Carolina.

Bryce Young is QB 1.

Head coach Frank Reich made things clear Wednesday morning as the Panthers prepared for their first practice of training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

"Yes, he's QB 1," Reich told reporters.

Young will practice with Carolina's starters in anticipation of starting Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons. Andy Dalton will be his backup. Reich told reporters that this was the plan all along when the Panthers selected Young with the No. 1 pick out of Alabama in April's draft.

Panthers coach Frank Reich isn’t surprised at all that rookie Bryce Young is QB1 this early in his development. pic.twitter.com/7n6zlWdmAX — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) July 26, 2023

"When we decided to take Bryce, we imagined and saw the vision that we'd be standing here today saying he's QB 1," Reich continued.

Young wasn't handed the job after being selected first overall. Reich told reporters after the Panthers drafted Young that he would have to earn it. Dalton, who signed with the Panthers this offseason, took reps with starters at the beginning of OTAs in May.

"When he's ready, when it's best for the team, that's when we'll look to make the transition," Reich said on May 15. "But when we come back out Monday, Andy will be taking reps with the ones. Bryce will be with the twos."

Young's performance during OTAs and the rest of the offseason was enough for Reich to declare him starter. Reich anticipates growing pains and set a tone of patience around his rookie quarterback.

"We want to keep our expectations on the process and not make too much of any one play or any one game," Reich continued.

Young spoke with reporters about the news on Wednesday.

"That means a lot," Young said. "For me, it doesn't change my approach. Make sure I take things day by day. There's a lot that I want to grow, keep growing, keep improving. Have a lot to learn."

The decision from the start removes elements of drama, speculation and distraction from Panthers camp. It also means that Young will be allowed to maximize his development while playing with starters from Day 1.