Paris Olympics; American Cole Hocker races to stunning win in 1500m

ATHLETICS-OLY-PARIS-2024 US' Cole Hocker, Kenya's Brian Komen and Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen compete in the men's 1500m final of the athletics event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Stade de France in Saint-Denis, north of Paris, on August 6, 2024. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images) (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

By Jeff Eisenberg, Yahoo Sports

PARIS — The fastest men in the Olympic 1,500 meters final made the mistake of allowing Cole Hocker to stay in striking distance.

The American national champion made them pay, unleashing one of his signature devastating last-lap kicks.

Hocker won gold in 3:27.65, an Olympic record time. He bypassed five other men in the final 200 meters, including Great Britain’s Josh Kerr, who finished in 3:27.79. Fellow American Yared Nuguse pulled off his own kick down the stretch to claim bronze (and nearly silver) in 3:27.80.

