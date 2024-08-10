Paris Olympics: American Grant Fisher roars from behind to claim bronze in 5000m

Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Day 15 - Athletics Paris , France - 10 August 2024; Grant Fisher of Team United States, second right, during the men's 5000m final at the Stade de France during the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images) (Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Medal table | Olympic schedule |How to watch | Olympic news

SAINT-DENIS, France — Eight days after he took bronze in the men’s 10,000 meters, American Grant Fisher repeated the feat in the 5,000.

Fisher, who started the final lap in ninth place, charged past six other runners in the final 250 meters of the race, overtaking Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu of the Refugee Olympic Team for bronze in the final 10 meters.

Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen won gold 13:13.66, pulling away from the rest of the contenders on the final lap to avenge his disappointing fourth-place finish in the men’s 1500 meters earlier this week. Ronald Kwemoi of Kenya secured silver in 13:15.04, holding off the late-charging Fisher by just nine hundredths of a second. Fisher crossed in 13:15.13