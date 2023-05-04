Patrick Beverley says he and Russell Westbrook want rings if Lakers win NBA title

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and guard Patrick Beverley (21) celebrate after Westbrook scored during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Utah Jazz on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook still have a stake in the outcome of the season, even after they were both eliminated from the playoffs.

During an edition of the "Pat Bev Podcast with Rone," Beverley recalled running into his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate at the gym on Wednesday. "Hey Pat, Lakers win I want my ring," Westbrook said, according to Beverley.

Beverley told his co-host that he feels the same way. "Russ, we gonna be suited and booted boy I'm gonna be right there waiting on that ring," he said on his podcast.

Westbrook, 34, appeared in 52 games for the Lakers this season before he was traded to the Utah Jazz. He never played for Utah and joined the Los Angeles Clippers after agreeing to a buyout with the Jazz.

Similarly, Beverley was traded from the Lakers and ultimately landed with his hometown Bulls after agreeing to a buyout with the Orlando Magic.

There are no NBA rules that dictate whether players who were traded mid-season should receive rings, leaving it to the discretion of the team. While offering a ring to a former player seems to be the norm, the player can also choose not to accept it.

Beverley averaged 6.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 45 games with the Lakers this season. Westbrook played 52 games, averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game.

Beverley realizes that fans might talk some trash if he and Westbrook earn their first rings for a championship they didn't play in. He doesn't think that will be an issue.

"Do I think Westbrook gonna accept the ring? Hell yeah, he ain't gonna say no to it," he said.

Beverley made his stance even clearer: "If they win, you call me whatever the f*** you wanna call me," "I'ma get that ring," he said. "I might shed a tear," he added. "I'll give a speech."

The comments come after Beverley said his goal was to "Knock (the Lakers) out of the playoffs" in February. When he said that, Los Angeles sat at 13th in the Western Conference.

Now, the team has a 1-0 lead over the defending champion Golden State Warriors, after eliminating the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the first round.

The Lakers and LeBron James continue their championship pursuit Thursday night at Chase Center.