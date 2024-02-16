Patrick, Brittany Mahomes visit hospitalized children who were shot at Chiefs victory parade

US-NEWS-CHIEFS-PARADE-SHOOTING-CHILDREN-1-KC A firefighter waits outside an ambulance near Union Station after several people were shot near a rally there during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024, in Kansas City, Missouri. (Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) (Kansas City Star/TNS)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, visited Children's Mercy Hospital after the team's Super Bowl victory parade was marred by a mass shooting that began near the Union Station parking garage on Wednesday.

23 total people were struck by gunfire and one person, Lisa Lopez-Galvan, was killed. During the hospital visit, the couple was photographed with two young girls, ages 8 and 10, who both underwent surgery to treat gunshots in their legs.

Lopez-Galvan was a mother of two, a local DJ and reportedly a cousin to the two wounded girls. They belong to the Reyes family, who opted not to reveal their names. Their legs will be braced in casts for months.

"We want to give a personal thank you to the staff of Children's Mercy Hospital and Patrick & Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring of care, love, and support," The Reyes family said in a statement. "The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers."

Children's Mercy treated 12 patients from the shooting, 11 of whom were children. Their ages ranged from six to 15. Nine of those patients were treated for gunshot wounds. All 11 of the injured youth are expected to recover, the hospital said during a Wednesday news conference.

The shooting was the result of a dispute, according to police, and two teenagers that could be charged as adults are still in custody.

Taylor Swift, who is dating Kanas City tight end Travis Kelce, made a $100,000 donation to a GoFundMe page set up by the late Lopez-Galvan's family. Additionally, the Chiefs announced a relief fund to help victims on Friday.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, Chiefs players and head coach Andy Reid were credited for helping to comfort fans during the chaos. Those stories continue to come to light.

One local teen was reportedly separated from his father while running from the scene before he was aided to safety by Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

"Clyde is a great human being," Chris Cotten, Zach Cotten's father said via KCTV. "He didn't have to help my son, but he did."