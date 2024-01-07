Patriots-Jets pounded by snow at Foxborough in Week 18 finale

New York Jets v New England Patriots FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 07: Brett Rypien #15 of the New York Jets warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images) (Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

By Jori Epstein, Yahoo Sports

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots jogged onto the field for their season finale, mystery about head coach Bill Belichick’s future wasn’t the only thing swirling.

The stadium crew’s snow blowers couldn’t stop a light layer of snow from coating the field.

Foxborough hovered around 33 degrees at kickoff, with a 23-degree wind chill and 14 mile-per-hour winds.

Visibility was impacted even as locals framed the snow as mild for regional standards.

While Gillette’s upper bowl was mostly empty, its lower bowl appeared roughly 75% full.

The Patriots hosted the Jets in an AFC East contest between two squads already eliminated from the playoffs.

The franchise hadn’t intimated news about the future of Belichick, who has won six Super Bowls in 24 seasons at the New England helm.

The Patriots, entering Sunday at 4-12, have posted just one winning season in the last four campaigns.

On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!