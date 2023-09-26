People's Panic Meter + top waiver wire players for Week 4

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

It's Tuesday, which means it is time for another edition of the 'People's Panic Meter' on the pod. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your submissions from and determine if it is time to panic for your fantasy teams and players.

Before diving into the submissions this week the two react to the big injury news from Week 3. Harmon and Behrens debate who will step up in the place of WR Mike Williams on the L.A. Chargers going forward. They also share their thoughts on the Saints offense without Derek Carr.

While there was a diverse range of submissions the two hosts dove deep into the issues facing the Falcons, Raiders and Jaguars offenses. Both share whether it's time to jump ship from any of those teams and their skill players.

To end the pod, Behrens shares his top five waiver wire pickups for Week 4.

3:05 - How will Chargers replace Mike Williams?

11:54 - Reaction to Derek Carr injury update

13:04 - People's Panic Meter

14:05 - Kyle Pitts + Drake London

19:05 - Rhamondre Stevenson

22:30 - Josh Jacobs

28:20 - Jaguars offense

36:34 - Titans offense

39:39 - Jets offense

43:12 - Jahan Dotson

46:12 - Jaxon Smith-Njigba

48:45 - Bears + Broncos

