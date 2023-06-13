Peyton Hillis opens up about saving family members from drowning: 'A miracle that someone didn't die'

Cleveland Browns v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 18: Runningback Peyton Hillis #40 of the Cleveland Browns during the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 18, 2011 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 20-17 in overtime. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis said it was "a miracle someone didn't die" after he saved two family members from drowning in January. Hillis opened up about the incident for the first time publicly on "Good Morning America" on Tuesday.

Hillis sat down with former NFL player Michael Strahan to discuss the incident.

EXCLUSIVE: "It is 100% a miracle that somebody didn't die.”



Hillis, 37, said he was at the beach with his family when his mom started screaming. Hillis' son and niece were pulled out by a rip current and were drowning. Hillis said he didn't see any lifeguards, and decided to go into the water to save his family.

Hillis said the "scariest point" of the entire encounter was having to choose who to save first. Hillis said he swam past his 9-year-old son to save his 8-year-old niece first because she was in more danger. After making sure his niece was safe, Hillis swam out to reach his son. Hillis' son was limp and drained of energy by the time Hillis got to him. As Hillis swam back to the shore while holding his son, he said he didn't care if he made it out alive as long as his son survived.

As they reached the shore, Hillis' son recovered enough to walk on the beach. Shortly after making it back, Hillis passed out due to lung and kidney failure. He was taken to a local hospital and was sedated and placed on a ventilator. He regained consciousness after roughly 10 days.

Doctors told Hillis it would take a year for him to recover. He said he's doing better physically, though does not expect his lungs to ever fully recover. He said the mental side of recovery has been more difficult.

Strahan then asked Hillis if he considered himself a hero. After explaining he doesn't see it that way, Strahan asked what Hillis would call himself. Hillis responded, "I call myself a dad."

Thanks to Hillis' efforts that day, both his son and niece are "doing well" following the incident.