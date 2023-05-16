PGA Championship tee times: Brooks Koepka vs. Scottie Scheffler in Rounds 1 and 2

2023 PGA Championship - Preview Day One ROCHESTER, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Jon Rahm of Spain looks on from the seventh green during a practice round prior to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 15, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The second major championship of the year is nearly here.

The PGA of America officially released tee times on Tuesday for the first two rounds of the PGA Championship this week at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York. While Tiger Woods won’t be in the field, the marquee groups should bring plenty of excitement on Thursday and Friday.

World No. 2 Scottie Scheffler will be paired with LIV Golf's anchor Brooks Koepka (along with Gary Woodland) in Rounds 1 and 2. This marquee group will tee off at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Other featured groups include Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa at 8:11; Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Shane Lowry at 8:22; and World No. 1 Jon Rahm, Matt Fitzpatrick and Cameron Smith at 8:33.

It's a jam-packed Thursday morning of many of the favorites. Per BetMGM, Scheffler is the favorite at +750, followed by Rahm (+800) and McIlroy (+1400). Koepka, at + 2200, is the betting favorite among LIV golfers.

The full list of tee times is available here:

(All times are ET)

Round 1, first tee/Round 2, 10th tee

7:00 a.m./12:25 p.m.: Shaun Micheel, Braden Shattuck, Steven Alker

7:11 a.m./12:36 p.m.: Ben Griffin, Chris French, Joel Dahmen

7:22 a.m./12:47 p.m.: Wyatt Worthington II, Nico Echavarria, Wyndham Clark

7:33 a.m./12:58 p.m.: Tom Hoge, Ryan Fox, K.H. Lee

7:44 a.m./1:09 p.m.: Paul Casey, Adam Svensson, Beau Hossler

7:55 a.m./1:20 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Kurt Kitayama, Sahith Theegala

8:06 a.m./1:31 p.m.: Corey Conners, Ockie Strydom, Joaquin Niemann

8:17 a.m./1:42 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker, Padraig Harrington

8:28 a.m./1:53 p.m.: Alex Noren, J.T. Poston, Mackenzie Hughes

8:39 a.m./2:04 p.m.: Lee Hodges, Callum Tarren, David Lingmerth

8:50 a.m./2:15 p.m.: Taylor Moore, Denny McCarthy, Brendan Steele

9:01 a.m./2:26 p.m.: Jeremy Wells, Justin Suh, Adri Arnaus

9:12 a.m./2:37 p.m.: Anthony Cordes, Mark Hubbard, Dean Burmester

12:30 p.m./7:05 a.m.: Matt Cahill, Taylor Montgomery, Cam Davis

12:41 p.m./7:16 a.m.: Michael Block, Hayden Buckley, Taylor Pendrith

12:52 p.m./7:27 a.m.: Alex Beach, Brendon Todd, Sihwan Kim

1:03 p.m./7:38 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Rasmus Hojgaard, Nick Taylor

1:14 p.m./7:49 a.m.: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, John Somers, Chez Reavie

1:25 p.m./8:00 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Cameron Young, Hideki Matsuyama

1:36 p.m./8:11 a.m.: Adam Scott, Max Homa, Tony Finau

1:47 p.m./8:22 a.m.: Xander Schauffele, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson

1:58 p.m./8:33 a.m.: Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Phil Mickelson

2:09 p.m./8:44 a.m.: Alex Smalley, Russell Henley, Mito Pereira

2:20 p.m./8:55 a.m.: Adam Hadwin, Matt Kuchar, Talor Gooch

2:31 p.m./9:06 a.m.: Justin Rose, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari

2:42 p.m./9:17 a.m.: Russell Grove, Patrick Rodgers, Ben Taylor

Round 1, 10th tee/Round 2, first tee

7:05 a.m./12:30 p.m.: Trey Mullinax, Josh Speight, Kazuki Higa

7:16 a.m./12:41 p.m.: Adam Schenk, Colin Inglis, Thriston Lawrence

7:27 a.m./12:52 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Andrew Putnam, Emiliano Grillo, Argentina

7:38 a.m./1:03 p.m.: Harold Varner III, Gastonia, NC; Scott Stallings, Oak Ridge, TN; Nicolai Hojgaard, Denmark

7:49 a.m./1:14 p.m.: Steve Holmes, Simi Valley, CA; Adrian Otaegui, Spain; Davis Riley, Hattiesburg, MS

8:00 a.m./1:25 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Dallas, TX; Brooks Koepka, West Palm Beach, FL; Gary Woodland, Topeka, KS

8:11 a.m./1:36 p.m.: Rory McIlroy, Northern Ireland; Justin Thomas, Louisville, KY; Collin Morikawa, La Canada, CA

8:22 a.m./1:47 p.m.: Shane Lowry, Ireland; Jordan Spieth, Dallas, TX; Viktor Hovland, Norway

8:33 a.m./1:58 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, England; Cameron Smith, Australia; Jon Rahm, Spain

8:44 a.m./2:09 p.m.: Luke Donald, England; Adrian Meronk, Poland; Yannik Paul, Germany

8:55 a.m./2:20 p.m.: Kenny Pigman, Norco, CA; Davis Thompson, St. Simons Island, GA; Maverick McNealy, Las Vegas, NV

9:06 a.m./2:31 p.m.: Keegan Bradley, Woodstock, VT; Jason Day, Australia; Bryson DeChambeau, Dallas, TX

9:17 a.m./2:42 p.m.: Jesse Droemer, Houston, TX; Matt NeSmith, Aiken, SC; Rikuya Hoshino, Japan

12:25 p.m./7:00 a.m.: Sam Ryder, Longwood, FL; Gabe Reynolds, Dallas, TX; Brandon Wu, Scarsdale, NY

12:36 p.m./7:11 a.m.: Sadom Kaewkanjana, Thailand; Ben Kern, Grove City, OH; Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark

12:47 p.m./7:22 a.m.: Webb Simpson, Charlotte, NC; Y.E. Yang, Republic of Korea; Danny Willett, England

12:58 p.m./7:33 a.m.: Sepp Straka, Austria; Harris English, Sea Island, GA; Robert Macintyre, Scotland

1:09 p.m./7:44 a.m.: Thomas Pieters, Belgium; Keith Mitchell, St. Simons Island, GA; Pablo Larrazabal, Spain

1:20 p.m./7:55 a.m.: Lucas Herbert, Australia; Brian Harman, St. Simons Island, GA; Callum Shinkwin, England

1:31 p.m./8:06 a.m.: Tom Kim, Republic of Korea; Sam Burns, Shreveport, LA; Abraham Ancer, Mexico

1:42 p.m./8:17 a.m.: Sungjae Im, Republic of Korea; Chris Kirk, Athena, GA; Seamus Power, Ireland

1:53 p.m./8:28 a.m.: Si Woo Kim, Republic of Korea; Stephan Jaeger, Chattanooga, TN; Anirban Lahiri, India

2:04 p.m./8:39 a.m.: Victor Perez, France; Aaron Wise, Ellerbe, NC; Jordan Smith, England

2:15 p.m./8:50 a.m.: Chris Sanger, Red Hook, NY; J.J. Spaun, Scottsdale, AZ; David Micheluzzi, Australia

2:26 p.m./9:01 a.m.: Thomas Detry, Belgium; J.J. Killeen, Lubbock, TX; Matt Wallace, England

2:37 p.m./9:12 a.m.: Nick Hardy, Northbrook, IL; Greg Koch, Orlando, FL; Eric Cole, Delray Beach, FL