PGA Championship: Tour rookie Eric Cole jumps ahead for solo lead after Thursday at Oak Hill

2023 PGA Championship - Round One ROCHESTER, NEW YORK - MAY 18: Eric Cole of the United States plays his shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club on May 18, 2023 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Eric Cole came out of nowhere on Thursday afternoon.

While he wasn’t able to finish out his round at Oak Hill Country Club, the 34-year-old rookie is the surprising solo leader at the PGA Championship headed into the second day.

Cole went 5-under through 14 holes in his first round of the second major championship of the year, which gave him a one shot lead over LIV Golf members Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson. Cole, who started on the back nine, marked his ball in the fairway on No. 6 once the horn blew to suspend the round due to darkness.

Cole, along with 29 others, will wrap up his opening round on Friday morning before running right into the second later that afternoon.

"It's nice, I like it a lot," Cole said of seeing his name atop the leaderboard at a major championship. "Whenever you play, you want to compete to win. That's the spot I like to see my name at, and hopefully it is there more often."

Cole has actually had a very solid start to his rookie season on Tour. While he’s missed nine cuts, including four straight to start the season, he’s got four top-25 finishes to his name — including a T23 finish at the AT&T Byron Nelson last week. Cole went T5 at the Mexico Open last month, too, and nearly won the Honda Classic in February.

Cole went 14-under on the week and forced a playoff with Chris Kirk in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, though he fell just short on the first hole. The win for Kirk marked his first in eight years. His runner-up finish did earn him a check for nearly $1 million, however, which was more than double what he had earned in his previous 14 PGA Tour starts combined.

That was a long way from where Cole was just five years ago, too, when he was teaching lessons in Florida while trying to simply make it competitively.

And despite it being just his second major championship appearance — Cole missed the cut at the U.S. Open in 2021 — he looked very calm out on the course on Thursday. He made three birdies on his front nine, which offset his lone bogey at the par-5 13th, and then sank three straight birdies early on his back nine. Suddenly, while Johnson and Adam Scott were jockeying for position on the leaderboard themselves, Cole had overtaken them and grabbed the solo lead.

Three consecutive birdies ➡️ outright lead.



Eric Cole is putting on a show #PGAChamp pic.twitter.com/KHehpBBazU — PGA Championship (@PGAChampionship) May 19, 2023

"I'm hitting my irons pretty well, I feel like," he said. "The few opportunities that you have — because you don't have a ton, obviously. It's a hard course. When I did have an opportunity, I kind of felt like I happened to read it right and hit a good putt, and they went in today, so that was good."

Obviously, Cole still has a long way to go this week. He’s not even done with his opening round.

But as long as he can hold steady on Friday with some of golf's biggest names right behind him, there's no reason Cole can't stay in the mix deep into the weekend.