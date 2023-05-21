PGA Championship: A hilarious old ad featuring Michael Block and his golf club resurfaces ahead of final round

Michael Block reacts to his shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country Club on Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Pittsford, N.Y. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

A hilarious old ad featuring PGA playing pro Michael Block resurfaced on Sunday ahead of his final round at the PGA Championship, and it’s absolutely perfect.

Block, who played his way into the weekend at Oak Hill Country Club and was paired up with Rory McIlroy for the final round of the major championship, has become one of the biggest and best stories of the tournament. Block is the first PGA club pro to sit inside the top-10 after 54 holes in the event in more than 30 years. If he can stay there Sunday, he’ll be the highest-finishing playing pro ever.

The 46-year-old, who offers $150 lessons at his home club at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, is also facing the biggest payday of his life. He opened the tournament with three straight even-par 70s, and started the final round tied for eighth, just six shots behind leader Brooks Koepka.

He revealed on Saturday that the most he’s ever made playing was $75,000. At the start of Sunday’s round, Block was looking at a $500,000 check.

That makes this old commercial — in which Block is promoting both his private lessons and the Southern California golf club in general with a giant rabbit, for some reason — that much better.

Just watch:

Regardless of where Block finishes on Sunday afternoon, he's already won the week.

