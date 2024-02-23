Philadelphia Eagles 2024 NFL offseason primer: More changes ahead for NFC contender that soured quickly

Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on as Jalen Hurts #1 warms up against the Miami Dolphins at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Philadelphia Eagles' 2023 season: 11-6, lost in wild card

Overview: The Eagles collapsed hard in trying to return to the Super Bowl, starting 10-1 with some notable victories but finishing 1-5 with some equally ugly losses. Long considered one of the top teams in the NFC, they blew the inside track to the NFC East title on multiple occasions in December, and then everything looked bad in a wild-card round loss at the Buccaneers.

That led to a pretty sizable shakeup. Head coach Nick Sirianni kept his job, but both coordinators lost theirs in January with OC Brian Johnson being replaced by Kellen Moore and DC Sean Desai — who himself had lost play-calling duties late in the season to Matt Patricia — being dumped in favor of Vic Fangio.

The top priorities for team owner Jeffrey Lurie, GM Howie Roseman, and Sirianni and his staff? Helping Jalen Hurts rediscover his franchise quarterback self after a step backward in 2023, as well as returning the defense to among the league's best, not to mention fixing the apparent chemistry issues that led to that ugly night in Tampa.

Key free agents

C Jason KelceDT Fletcher CoxRB D’Andre SwiftDE Brandon GrahamLB Zach CunninghamLB Shaquille Leonard

Who's in/out: Kelce is the biggest name to watch here. Initial reports suggested the future Hall of Famer had decided to retire right after the Eagles' wild-card loss, but Kelce himself denied it. "I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really make that decision," Kelce said on his "New Heights" podcast. Over a month later, he still hasn't announced his decision. Graham, meanwhile, has said 2024 will be his last season, and hopes to re-sign with the Eagles on another one-year deal. And while the forthcoming defensive revamp could mean Cox and others are playing elsewhere next season, the Eagles have a decision to make with Swift, who was productive in 2023 and finished fifth in the NFL in rushing yardage — for a franchise that just let a productive running back walk in free agency last spring in Miles Sanders.

Key free agent needs

LinebackerCornerbackSafety

Why the holes? The Eagles' offense has the personnel, if not the scheme and coaching at the moment, to be strong again in 2024. So the investment must go to the defense, particularly in the back seven, where where the Eagles chose not to spend last spring and lived with the consequences this season. Some regression was to be expected, but there's plenty of work to do — including decisions on whether to keep midseason acquisition Kevin Byard and pass rusher Haason Reddick, who may or may not have asked for a trade — in improving this side of the ball.

Do they have the money?

The Eagles have $19.5 million in cap space, according to Spotrac, which gives them some flexibility.

Potential notable cuts

S Kevin ByardCB Avonte Maddox

Why they might be gone: Byard had minimal impact after being acquired a week before the trade deadline and is scheduled to cost $14.2 million against the cap in 2024. Maddox, meanwhile, missed much of the year with a shoulder injury and will be a $9.7 million cap hit next season.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 222nd round: No. 50 (from Saints)2nd round: No. 533rd round: No. 97 (compensatory)5th round (from Buccaneers)5th round (compensatory)5th round (compensatory)5th round (compensatory)6th round (from Falcons)

Good draft fit

Graham Barton, OG/OT, Duke

Why him? As much as the defense needs help, Jason Kelce would be the biggest individual spot to fill if he decides to retire. Barton will likely play inside at either center or guard in the NFL, and according to Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Nate Tice, he has the quickness and hand placement to hang against better athletes, along with enough bend and strength to hold up against more powerful rushers.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

The mark of a good coach and play-caller is their ability to do more with less. There's no doubt that the Eagles' offensive coaching staff last season was doing less with more. I've gone back and forth on my opinion of Kellen Moore as an offensive coordinator, but overall I do think some of his wrinkles in player deployment and conceptual design can bring the necessary tweaks to the Eagles' offense. These skill-position players will all likely come at a premium in drafts this season. So we'll be counting on Moore to show he's capable of taking the talents in place and putting them in positions to shine, ala Shane Steichen in 2022. — Matt Harmon