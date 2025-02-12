Philadelphia Eagles 2025 NFL offseason preview: With a strong core in place, they'll be a perpetual contender

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 9: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy following Super Bowl LIX against the Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

2024 season: 14-3, won Super Bowl

Overview: There probably isn't an NFL roster in better shape for the long haul than the Eagles. They have relatively young stars at just about every major position, and most of them are locked into long-term deals. That's a good place to be fresh off a commanding Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. And with a healthy amount of salary cap room, this team can afford to keep the band together and re-sign the few key players who are on expiring contracts.

With this core, the Eagles have already won a title and came close to winning another one two years prior. And there's no reason why they shouldn't continue to contend in the coming years with QB Jalen Hurts and RB Saquon Barkley leading an elite running attack and the defense continuing to draft and develop stars like DE Jalen Carter, DL Jordan Davis and CB Quinyon Mitchell. As long as Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni can keep their tension from boiling over, everything will be sunshine and happy days in the City of Brotherly Love.

Key free agents

LB Zack BaunDE Josh SweatOL Mekhi BectonDL Milton WilliamsDE Brandon GrahamRB Kenneth Gainwell

Who's in/out: It will be interesting to see what the Eagles do with Baun, who was a breakout star in the middle of the defense this season after signing a one-year, prove-it deal last year. After an All-Pro season, he's earned a big payday, but Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman hasn't typically shelled out big money for off-ball linebackers. The team would love to bring back Sweat, Becton and Williams as all three have proven to be key pieces to the front lines, but it's likely at least one player in that group will become a cap casualty. If Graham, at age 36, decides against retirement, it wouldn't be surprising to see him sign a short-term deal to finish out his legendary career in Philly. Gainwell is fairly low on the priority list amid this group of high-end free agents.

Key free-agent needs

Edge rusherLinebackerOffensive line

Why the holes? Yes, we all watched the Eagles' defensive front wreck the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, but they may need to restock at the position with potential losses to free agency and/or retirement. It never hurts to have more players who can rush the passer. The linebacker situation depends a lot on whether or not they bring back Baun, and with star right tackle Lane Johnson entering his age-35 season, it might be time to start planning for the future at that spot.

Do they have the money?

They have some, with a projected $25 million in cap room, ranking 19th in the NFL, according to Spotrac. A good chunk of that money will likely go toward re-signing impending free agents, so don't expect this team to make another Saquon Barkley-like splash signing.

Notable potential cuts

CB Darius Slay Jr.S James Bradberry IV

Why they might be gone: The performances of rookie cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean this past season perhaps gives Philly the depth to cut ties with Slay, which could save the Eagles $4.3 million in cap room as a post-June 1 cut. Bradberry missed the entire 2024 season with an injury and his release would more likely be done for future cap savings.

Draft picks

1st round: No. 322nd round: No. 643rd round: No. 96 4th round (from Lions)5th round (from Texans)5th round (from Commanders)5th round

Good draft fit

Jack Sawyer, Edge, Ohio State

Why him? Bryce Huff could use some competition at edge rusher after a disappointing season, and the Eagles can provide that by selecting Sawyer. The OSU star is most known for his game-clinching scoop-and-score in the national semifinal against Texas, but he is a steady player with a high floor who can contribute immediately.

What can move the fantasy football needle this offseason?

With two Super Bowl trips in three years, the Eagles have the luxury of not forcing moves in the offseason. The core of Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith is the envy of most teams — and they're all in prime ages entering 2025. An upside back to caddy for Barkley would be nice, and maybe it's time for a succession candidate for TE Dallas Goedert, who turned 30 in January. But Philadelphia is the rare club that has the luxury of letting free agency and the draft come to the Eagles — they don't have to force moves out of desperation. —Scott Pianowski