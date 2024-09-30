Photos show catastrophic damage from Helene in western N.C. and Georgia

By Dylan Stableford,Yahoo News Photo Staff, Yahoo News

After hitting Florida's Gulf Coast as a Category 4 hurricane late last week, Helene tore through the Southeast, leaving dozens of people dead and millions without power, unleashing historic rain and flooding in parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

Western North Carolina was particularly hard hit as Helene inundated rivers, washed away roads and cut off communications and cell service, complicating rescue efforts. In Buncombe County, N.C., alone, there have been at least 30 storm- related deaths and hundreds of people reported missing. Floodwaters from the Swannanoa River overwhelmed Asheville, N.C., which saw catastrophic damage. The river crested at Asheville's Biltmore Estate at 26.1 feet, nearly 6 feet above the record.

In Valdosta, Ga., 100-year-old trees fell on top of houses, and several downtown buildings were destroyed. "It looks like hell," one longtime resident told NBC News.

Photos from across the region show the aftermath of the storm.

See more of our photo features on Yahoo News >>>

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirWMMO - Orlando's Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-844-862-9890

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wmmo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!