Pirates' Paul Skenes throws 7 no-hit innings, ties career-high with 11 strikeouts

Pittsburgh Pirates v Milwaukee Brewers MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - JULY 11: Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates throws a pitch in the first inning \amb at American Family Field on July 11, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) (John Fisher/Getty Images)

Could Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes start for the National League in next week's MLB All-Star Game? The rookie made a very convincing case to get the nod on Thursday versus the Milwaukee Brewers.

Skenes allowed no hits over seven innings and tied a career-high with 11 strikeouts. He threw 99 pitches for the day.

Paul Skenes, 11th K.



I guess today's the day he shows off his backdoor slider.

Dude just gets bored & dominates with a different pitch every game. pic.twitter.com/X7hnYiiIrN — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 11, 2024

It's the second time in his 11 starts that Skenes has thrown at least six hitless frames and the third start in which he hasn't allowed a run. The left-hander previously allowed no hits in the second start of his MLB career on May 17 against the Chicago Cubs.

Skenes was named to the NL All-Star team this past Sunday, one of two Pirates to earn a spot on the roster, along with outfielder Bryan Reynolds. The question going into next Tuesday's midsummer classic is whether he should be the NL's starting pitcher.

Though he's made only 11 starts since being called up to the majors, the rookie has arguably been the best pitcher in MLB. More importantly, Skenes has been a marquee attraction, the sort of must-see sensation that rallies fans to watch every time he pitches.

For the season, Skenes now has a 1.91 ERA in 11 starts with a 5–0 record and 89 strikeouts in 66 innings.