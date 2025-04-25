Pirates' Tommy Pham issued 1-game suspension, fine by MLB for 'inappropriate action toward fans'

CINCINNATI, OHIO - APRIL 11: Tommy Pham #28 of the Pittsburgh Pirates seen in action during the game against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on April 11, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Tommy Pham received a one-game suspension and was fined an undisclosed amount by Major League Baseball for "inappropriate actions toward fans" during Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Los Angeles Angels.

Pham is appealing the suspension, which was scheduled to be served for Friday's series opener with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Thus, he is in Pittsburgh's lineup, batting sixth and playing left field.

The incident in question occurred during the fifth inning of Wednesday's game. Pham ran down a double by Travis d'Arnaud into the left-field corner and was touched on the back by a fan who was reaching for the ball with his glove.

Pham immediately turned to look at who touched and glared at him before throwing the ball back to the infield. Following the play, as the 12-year veteran went back to his position, he gestured at the fan with, as MLB put it, an inappropriate action.

A fan reached over the fence and touched Tommy Pham while making a play on the ball



Safe to say he did not appreciate it pic.twitter.com/nKnZh7T3WX — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 24, 2025

Or as the Angels' broadcast described Pham's gesture, saying "hello to the crowd."

Pham followed that up by motioning for the fan to come onto the field, where they would presumably settle their dispute face-to-face. That was handling the situation a bit differently than Mookie Betts and Mike Trout did when fans attempted to interfere as they tried to make a catch.

Some may remember Pham explaining last year after a confrontation with the Milwaukee Brewers' William Contreras that he's "always prepared to f*** somebody up" by training to fight in the offseason. That might not have gone so well for the spectator, who obviously would not have been allowed to confront Pham.

“There’s a reason I do all kinds of fighting in the offseason. Because I’m prepared to f—- somebody up” -Tommy Pham pic.twitter.com/REBPGPj5BX — CHGO White Sox (@CHGO_WhiteSox) June 2, 2024

Both of the incidents are part of a rather long list of altercations in which Pham has been involved, including a 2022 incident when he slapped Joc Pederson over a dispute in their fantasy football league. Earlier in the season, Pham challenged Luke Voit to a fight after a hard slide at teammate Tyler Stephenson.

In 2023, Pham got into a verbal altercation with a fan heckling him in the on-deck circle during a game versus the San Diego Padres. The fan claimed that Pham was looking to pick a fight, but Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo defended Pham, saying Padres fans were saying "some terrible things" to the outfielder.

Pham signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Pirates in February, the 10th team he's played for during his major league career.