Players to get paid for video game likeness, a rocky Big Ten TV deal & projecting the best Week 1 matchups

Dan Wetzel and SI’s Pat Forde & Ross Dellenger kick off today’s podcast with the news surrounding paying players for their likenesses in video games, along with the Big Ten’s messy TV contract.

To start the show, Pat notes the major spring champions that have been crowned across college athletics; sports spanning from tennis, to water polo & the highly touted meat judging.

EA Sports is in the process of creating their next college football video game after an extended hiatus from producing the popular series. A new development this time around: a payment to players featured in the game will come along with the latest release. The podcast remembers Ed O’Bannon and his lawsuit that opened up a lot of these possibilities for today’s athletes.

New Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti is having to clean up a messy TV contract that was left to him by Kevin Warren. The guys detail the odd clauses in the contract and highlight that this could have been a major factor as to why Kevin Warren opted to leave college football for an executive NFL position.

In other college football news, Shemy Schembechler is out at Michigan after his social media was scanned and offensive tweets were found from his account. Schembechler issued an official apology, though it is unlikely he will be hired by a major institution again. The son of legendary Michigan coach Bo Schembechler was in his role as assistant recruiting director for only three days before his subsequent resignation.

In the Pac-12, Oregon is hot on the recruiting trail after news broke that they received a verbal commitment from 5-star quarterback Michael Van Buren.

Week 1 of the college football season is getting closer, so the guys go through the schedule and pick out the most interesting matchups for college football fans.

Lastly, in news of the weird, Dan may have jinxed a dog, there is a heated bounce-house rivalry & Magnus Carlsen gets a signature shoe.

1:00 Spring Championships are taking place

8:30 EA sports is coming out with another NCAA football game

18:27 Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti is cleaning up their latest TV deal

32:20 Shemy Schembechler is out at Michigan

39:25 5-star QB Michael Van Buren commits to Oregon

43:15 Paris Hilton’s famous Chihuahua passed away

45:53 Projecting week 1 of the college football season

53:50 The bounce house industry in Australia is heating up

59:40 Magnus Carlsen gets a shoe collaboration with Puma

1:02:00 Miscellaneous national champions

