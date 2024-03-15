Players react to Rams DT Aaron Donald announcing his retirement: 'THANK GOD'

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) tries to elude Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the first half of an NFL football game in Glendale, Ariz., Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

After 10 seasons in the league, Aaron Donald announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday.

The Los Angeles Rams used the slogan, "Quarterbacks Rejoice," in its social media post confirming that Donald was stepping away.

But the truth of the matter is quarterbacks around the league can now breathe a massive sigh of relief, now that the 10-time Pro Bowler, eight-time All-Pro, three-time Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion will no longer play.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray surely had no problem admitting that right in the replies to Donald's post revealing the long-discussed decision.

"THANK GOD," Murray wrote with several laughing emojis.

THANK GOD.😂😅🫡 — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

And in a follow up message, Murray wrote a more official goodbye to his former NFC West division foe.

"Honored to have competed against the best of All-Time," Murray said. "@AaronDonald97 Enjoy ya retirement and plz don’t come back.🙏🏽

Here's what other players, including professional athletes from other sports, had to say about Donald walking away from the game.

Rams teammates

Thankful to have been able to watch, learn from, and play alongside one of the best to ever do it. Appreciate you @AaronDonald97!



Feel sorry for whoever has to line up across from you, in whatever it is you want to do next! — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) March 15, 2024

Blessed to have played this game alongside you. There will never be another Aaron Donald‼️‼️ https://t.co/HCpGhrAwlz — Ernest Jones (@ernestjones53) March 15, 2024

Enjoy retirement OG well deserved & well earned. The greatest to ever do it 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Z0DJnGkUOx — Bobby Brown III🧸 (@bobbyiii5) March 15, 2024

NFC West opponents get their jokes in

You hate to see it... 😏



But in all seriousness, congrats on an incredible career, @AaronDonald97! https://t.co/POQJCySfXJ — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) March 15, 2024

Honored to have competed against the best of All-Time! @AaronDonald97



Enjoy ya retirement and plz don’t come back.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DcVhCMw0vv — Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024

One of the best do ever play the position! Congrats on an amazing career bro! https://t.co/qtAVTNeRER — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 15, 2024

Fellow defensive linemen

One of the greatest to ever play the game.



Period.



Congratulations @AaronDonald97



One hell of a career. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 15, 2024

If that’s truly an end to a NFL career, amazing, one of the best to ever do it! Major blessings!!! 🙌🏾 https://t.co/ArddAStMxi — Cam Jordan (@camjordan94) March 15, 2024

Two-time NBA champion Kevin Durant chimes in

Enjoy your retirement 99. The work u put in on that gridiron is unmatched. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 15, 2024

This story will be updated.