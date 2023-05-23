Popocatépetl volcano erupts over Central Mexico: What we know

TOPSHOT-MEXICO-VOLCANO-POPOCATEPETL TOPSHOT - Incandescent materials, ash and smoke are spewed from the Popocatepetl volcano as seen from thr Santiago Xalitzintla community, state of Puebla, Mexico, on May 22, 2023. Mexican authorities on May 21 raised the warning level for the Popocatepetl volcano to one step below red alert, as smoke, ash and molten rock spewed into the sky posing risks to aviation and far-flung communities below. Sunday's increased alert level -- to "yellow phase three" -- comes a day after two Mexico City airports temporarily halted operations due to falling ash. (Photo by Erik GOMEZ TOCHIMANI / AFP) (Photo by ERIK GOMEZ TOCHIMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

Three million people living near Mexico’s 17,887-foot Popocatépetl volcano are facing possible evacuation orders as it continues to spew ash across the region, forcing schools to close and hundreds of flights to be delayed or canceled.

Here’s everything we know about the volcano and its impact on those living near it, culled from original reporting and Yahoo’s trusted partner network, including the New York Times, NBC News and others.

Where is the volcano located exactly?

Popocatépetl, the country’s largest active volcano, is located in the states of Puebla, Morelos, and the state of Mexico in Central Mexico. Some 25 million people live in a 60-mile radius of the volcano, which is about 45 miles southeast of Mexico City.

When was its last major eruption?

The volcano was inactive for decades before an eruption in 1994. In 2000, a major eruption prompted the evacuation of about 50,000 people in the region. Since then, mild to moderate activity has been seen from the volcano, or “smoking mountain” as it is known by locals.

When did the recent activity begin?

Popocatépetl began erupting earlier this month after officials detected activity coming from it in mid-April. A satellite operated by NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey captured images of some of the volcano's spring outburst on April 14.

A timelapse video posted to Facebook by the National Disaster Prevention Center of Mexico Monday showed the volcano spewing smoke and ashes around sunrise.

Is this normal?

"Pretty much," Jessica Ball, a volcanologist with the U.S. Geological Survey, told the New York Times .

The activity is “just part of being an active volcano,” she said, adding: “There’s really no cycle on a human time scale that governs which volcanoes erupt at which time.”

OK, so how high are the plumes?

NASA said that researchers have measured plumes as high as 4.5 miles, and forecasters warned that the area just south of Mexico City could see up to 32 millimeters of fall on Monday.

Four and a half miles high?

Yes. Popocatépetl's plume prompted flights to be halted for about five hours at both of Mexico City's main airports on Saturday. As NBC News noted , falling ash in particular can block pilots' view, hinder radio communications and affect jet engines.

What are other officials there saying?

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico said at a news conference on Monday morning that he was monitoring the situation closely and in contact with federal and local officials about the volcano. The National Disaster Prevention Center of Mexico on Sunday raised the alert level for the area around Popocatépetl to Phase 3, just shy of an evacuation order.

And Sergio Salomón, the governor of the Mexican state of Puebla,said that the roughly 3 million people who live in towns and villages adjacent to the volcano should stay alert and prepare for a possible evacuation.