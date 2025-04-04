Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones officially announces retirement after 13 seasons in the NFL

By Kari Anderson, Yahoo Sports

Julio Jones' NFL career has officially come to an end.

On Friday, the Pro Bowl wide receiver announced that he was retiring from the league after 13 seasons. Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowler, is best known for the 10 seasons he spent with the Atlanta Falcons.

Jones, who last played in the NFL in 2023, announced the news in a video on social media.

"Today I'm announcing my retirement," Jones said. "It started when I was 8 years old, just a kid in Foley, Alabama. It was an amazing ride."

In the video, Jones thanked his family, teammates, coaches — including Nick Saban, Matt Ryan and Mike Smith — and more. He also thanked each of his NFL teams and the city of Atlanta for giving him the opportunity to play.

