ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 05: Jeremy Chinn #11 of the Washington Commanders looks on from the sideline during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on January 5, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Raiders reached a two-year, $16 million deal with safety Jeremy Chinn on Monday, according to the NFL Network. Chinn matched his career-high with 117 total tackles and had two sacks last season, his first with the Commanders after getting his start with the Panthers.

Carolina drafted Chinn in the second round (64th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Southern Illinois. In 71 career games over five seasons, Chinn has posted 441 combined tackles and has three interceptions.