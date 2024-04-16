Rangers calling up Jack Leiter, No. 2 pick in 2021 MLB draft, for Thursday start

2024 Texas Rangers Spring Training SURPRISE, AZ - MARCH 08: Jack Leiter #71 of the Texas Rangers pitches during a spring training game against the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium on March 08, 2024 in Surprise, Arizona. (Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images) (Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

Jack Leiter, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 MLB draft, has been called up the Texas Rangers ahead of their series against the Detroit Tigers.

The 23-year-old Leiter is expected to make his first MLB start on Thursday at Comerica Park.

After a rough first two professional seasons, Leiter has rebounded in 2024 with three solid starts for Triple-A Round Rock. In 14 1/3 innings, the Vanderbilt product has 25 strikeouts, walked only three batters, and allowed opponents to a .208 batting average.

Leiter's stint on the development list last season saw him make small changes to his mechanics, which have so far paid off.

"Jack's done great," general manager Chris Young said recently via MLB.com. "He had a great spring and our expectation is if Jack continues to trend the way he has, he will help us out. The best thing for Jack's development is likely to continue the success in Triple-A for a period of time. He's in consideration based on how he's performed to help us at any point should somebody go down or should somebody underperform or he performed to a level that warrants consideration."

Pitching runs in the Leiter family. Leiter's father, Al, pitched for four teams over 19 MLB seasons, winning three World Series rings with the Blue Jays and Marlins in the 1990s. His uncle Mark threw for eight MLB teams over 11 years. His cousin, and Mark's son, Mark Jr., has been in the big leagues since 2017 and has made eight appearances as a reliever for the Chicago Cubs this season.