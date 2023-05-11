Rapids reportedly remove Max Alves from all team activity amid allegations of 'unlawful sports gambling'

Max Alves COMMERCE CITY, CO - MARCH 3 : Max Alves of Colorado Rapids poses for a portrait at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado on Thursday, March 3, 2022.(Photo by Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The Colorado Rapids reportedly removed midfielder Max Alves from all team activity amid reports he was involved in "unlawful sports gambling," according to the Denver Post.

The Rapids confirmed Wednesday a player was "removed from all team activities" after reports of gambling, though did not release the player's name.

The Rapids' statement read:

"We are aware of the reports regarding a Colorado Rapids player in connection with unlawful sports gambling. We take matters of this nature seriously and seek at all times to protect the integrity of the game. The player has been removed from all team activities while MLS conducts an investigation into the matter."

The Post reported the player in question is Alves.

Alves is reportedly under investigation in Brazil as part of a match manipulation scandal, according to Brazilian newspaper O Globo. Alves is accused of taking money from match-fixers to perform specific actions during games. Alves was reportedly paid roughly $12,000 to receive a yellow card during a game against the L.A. Galaxy last September.

He received a yellow card shortly after entering the game.

Here's the yellow card in question.



Happened a minute and a half after Max was subbed into the game, though the foul itself seems pretty innocuous to me. https://t.co/RGZlsiJV9h pic.twitter.com/japVvnOVee — Tom Bogert (@tombogert) May 10, 2023

Brazilian authorities reportedly discovered the payment after seizing WhatsApp texts. Alves is one of 16 people, including seven players, being investigated by Brazilian authorities. Alves is allegedly "the only player playing outside of Brazil implicated in the scheme," per the Post.

Alves signed a four-year deal with the Rapids in January 2022. Prior to that, Alves played for Flamengo in Brazil.