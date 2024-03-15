Raptors F R.J. Barrett's younger brother Nathan dies

Toronto Raptors v Charlotte Hornets CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 07: RJ Barrett #9 of the Toronto Raptors looks on during the first half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on February 07, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images) (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Nathan Barrett, the younger brother of Toronto Raptors wing R.J. Barrett, died Tuesday, the team announced.

Nathan's age and cause of death have not been disclosed. The Raptors said he was surrounded by family, friends and his church at the time of his death in their statement:

It is with profound sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved son and brother, Nathan Tyler Barrett, who passed away on Tuesday, March 12, surrounded by his family, church and friends.

While our family is devastated by this great loss, we will continue to cherish the memories and time spent together. Nathan was a God-fearing young man of strong character. He was thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable, and driven.

During this difficult time, our family would like to ask for privacy but greatly appreciates the outpouring of love, support and prayers that we have been receiving. Though his time with us was brief, he will live forever in our hearts.

Earlier in the day, Barrett was ruled out for Friday's game against the Orlando Magic due to personal reasons.

Chris Stewart, who coached Nathan for the Mississauga Monarchs in Ontario, revealed the death earlier Thursday and mentioned Nathan was studying to be a pilot:

R.J. Barrett, a former third overall pick out of Duke, is in his fifth season in the NBA. He was traded from the New York Knicks to the Raptors three months ago as part of the OG Anunoby deal. In 27 games with the Raptors, the Toronto native is averaging 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game with 55.3% shooting and 41.7% from deep, all of which would be the best numbers of his career across a full season.