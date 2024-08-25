Ravens offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris dies at the age of 70

Baltimore Ravens Training Camp OWINGS MILLS, MD - JULY 28: Offensive line coach Joe D"u2019Alessandris instructs players during training camp at Under Armour Performance Center Baltimore Ravens on July 28, 2021 in Owings Mills, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

By Ian Casselberry, Yahoo Sports

The Baltimore Ravens announced on Sunday that offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris has died. He was 70 years old.

D'Alessandris was hospitalized nearly two weeks ago with an acute illness that required ongoing treatment. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters at the time that D'Alessandris had surgery earlier in the summer and the illness developed from complications with that procedure.

"Coach 'Joe D.' was a man of integrity and a man of faith. He made us all better," Harbaugh said in a statement released by the Ravens.

"He was our reader at team mass, and he was loved by all here. He was a great coach and a good man – the kind of person who you are honored to have as a friend. He raised three incredible, beautiful daughters, and he was a most loving husband. His grandkids also adored him. I admired him, loved him and am going to miss him, because 'Joe D.' was a joy. Toni has him back now. May God bless 'Joe D.' forever."

Expecting him to undergo treatment for a significant period of time, George Warhop was hired to take over D'Alessandris' work on an interim basis.

Under D'Alessandris, the Ravens were perenially among the NFL leaders in rushing, including leading the league last season with 2,661 total yards. In 2019, Baltimore set the franchise record for rushing yards in a single season with 3,296 yards. Five Ravens linemen – Marshal Yanda, Orlando Brown Jr., Ronnie Stanley, Kevin Zeitler and Tyler Linderbaum – were named to the Pro Bowl with D'Alessandris as coach.

A retooled offensive line has been one of the Ravens' concerns through the offseason into training camp after losing guards Zeitler and John Simpson in free agency and trading tackle Morgan Moses to the New York Jets.

D'Alessandris had coached in the NFL for the past 16 seasons, beginning as an offensive line coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2008. He also had stints with the Buffalo Bills and then-San Diego Chargers before joining Harbaugh's staff in Baltimore in 2017. D'Alessandris' coaching career began as a graduate assistant at Western Carolina in 1977.

