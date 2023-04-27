Ravens players take a victory lap after Lamar Jackson's record $260 million extension

Baltimore Ravens v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 16: Mark Andrews #89 and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrate a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 16, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

After multiple years of contract limbo, Lamar Jackson is set to be the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens for the next half-decade. No one is happier about that than his teammates.

The former MVP agreed to a five-year $260 million contract extension on Thursday that will make him the highest-paid player in the NFL, with $185 million guaranteed. The deal ends an extended stand-off that saw both sides criticized, and Jackson at one point publicly requesting a trade after negotiations once broke down.

Much was made about Jackson not hiring an agent to negotiate what might be the biggest contract of his life, but he and the Ravens finally found a deal after Philadelphia Eagles signed Jalen Hurts to an extension not far off from where the Jackson ended up.

Unsurprisingly, the Ravens' players were taking a victory lap as soon as the news broke, celebrating their friend becoming extremely rich and taking a shot or two at their team's critics. No one was louder than their most online player, Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey.

Players on either teams, some former Ravens and some not, were also very happy for Jackson.

