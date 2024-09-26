Rays SS Wander Franco to stand trial in Dominican Republic in sexual abuse case

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco, center, who is charged with sexual abuse of a 14-year-old girl, leaves court after his trial was postponed, in Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Hernandez) (Ricardo Hernandez/AP)

A judge in the Dominican Republic ruled on Thursday that Wander Franco will stand trial on charges that he sexually abused a minor.

According to ESPN, the judge ruled that there was enough merit in the accusation and evidence presented by prosecutors to have a trial.

No trial date has been set.

Franco was formally charged with sexual abuse, human trafficking and sexual exploitation against a minor in the Dominican Republic in July. The 23-year-old had been on administrative leave when allegations that he was engaged in a relationship with a then-14-year-old girl surfaced on social media. He was placed on Major League Baseball's restricted list and has not played for the Rays since Aug. 12, 2023.

The charges Franco is facing carry a sentence of up to 20 years. As a trial date remains to be set, the Rays shortstop is still under investigation by MLB under its domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

Franco is not permitted to leave the Dominican Republic as per his bail agreement.

An initial complaint was filed with Dominican Republic authorities on July 17, 2023. At least two other girls have since come forward with similar allegations. The age of consent in the Dominican Republic is 18 years old.

Franco was summoned by Dominican authorities in December and was supposed to meet with the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Children and Adolescents, but he failed to show up for that meeting. That prompted his arrest and a search of his hometown residence in Baní.

He was arrested for his failure to appear, not due to the sexual abuse investigation. He was then released on parole and has been required to make monthly control visits to a judge ever since.

Franco was in the middle of his third MLB season when he was placed on administrative leave. He made the All-Star team in 2023 for the first time in his career. Franco signed an 11-year, $182 million deal with the Rays in 2021, but he was officially removed from the Rays’ 40-man roster before Opening Day this season.