Referee, family swarmed by angry fans at airport after José Mourinho, criticized, confronted him following Roma loss

Sevilla v Roma - UEFA Europa League Final - Puskas Arena Roma manager Jose Mourinho exchanges words with referee Anthony Taylor during the UEFA Europa League Final at the Puskas Arena, Budapest. Picture date: Wednesday May 31, 2023. (Photo by Adam Davy/PA Images via Getty Images)

Soccer referee Anthony Taylor was swarmed by angry fans at the Budapest airport Thursday after Roma coach José Mourinho criticized then confronted him postgame following his team's loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final.

Taylor was seen walking with his family through the Budapest airport, a day after the game was held at the city's Puskas Arena. Multiple videos show throngs of fans chanting at and surrounding Taylor and his family. Some put their hands on Taylor.

Taylor then guided his family past the crowd as some hurled bottles in his direction. One person threw a chair. Several uniformed security officials then surrounded Taylor and his family and guided them to separate room.

Anthony Taylor was with his family when harassed by Roma fans at the Airport. Had to be taken aside by security, bottles were thrown by some and he was physically attacked by others.



Mourinho blasts Taylor, officiating following loss

The incident occurred following heated criticism from Mourinho targeting officiating in his postgame news conference after the Roma loss, referring to one call as a "scandal." Sevilla defeated Roma, 4-1 in penalty kicks after the match finished tied at 1-1 in extra time. Mourinho was handed one of 14 yellow cards issued during the game, a record for a Europa League final.

“This is a European final, and with this kind of refereeing, it is hard to accept," Mourinho said. "It really becomes very hard. If we talk about referee-related situations — it’s not two or three, there are many of them. ... My players deserve more. And I deserve more. ... I'm a bit tired of being ... the face that says we have been robbed. I'm tired of all this."

Mourinho called out Taylor by name.

"The referee seemed like he was Spanish," Mourinho said, referring to Taylor. "The result was not fair, and there are a lot of instances to reexamine. ...

"Since Taylor is a great referee, let's hope he will only be umpiring in the Champions League, and I hope his blunders will only be in the Champions League and not in the Europa League."

Mourinho confronts Taylor in parking garage

After the game, Mourinho was recorded on video in the Puskas Arena parking garage calling Taylor a "f***ing disgrace." Per reports, Taylor was in the van that Mourinho was yelling toward.

"It's a f***ing disgrace, man. It's a f***ing disgrace, man," Mourinho said in English before speaking a different language. ... "F*** off. F***ing crooks, man."

Referee organization responds

After Thursday's airport incident, English officiating organization Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) issued a statement.

"PGMOL is aware of videos circulating on social media showing Anthony Taylor and his family being harassed and abuses at Budapest Airport," the statement reads. "We are appalled at the unjustified and abhorrent abuse directed at Anthony and his family as he tries to make his way home from refereeing the UEFA Europa League final. We will continue to provide our full support to Anthony and his family."

Mourinho has not publicly responded since the incident at the airport.