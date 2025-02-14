Report: 2 people shot at Eagles' Super Bowl 59 championship parade in Philadelphia

Two people were reportedly shot during Friday's parade in Philadelphia to celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl 59 victory.

The shooting occurred at 23rd and Spring Garden Streets, according to CBS Philadelphia. No reporting is available on the events leading up to the shooting, the status of the two people who were injured, or if the shooter(s) have been found and detained by police.

Thursday's Super Bowl championship parade was the second consecutive celebration that was marred by tragedy. Last year, one person was killed and 23 were injured in a shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs' parade. That violence was attributed to a dispute among several people that resulted in gunfire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.