Report: Ja'Marr Chase not practicing with Bengals as he seeks contract extension

It appears Ja'Marr Chase is holding in.

The Cincinnati Bengals' fourth-year Pro Bowler is not practicing for a second straight day, according to Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer. Chase is seeking a new contract and is scheduled to make a little over $1 million in base salary this season and $4.86 million total guaranteed, per Over the Cap.

Chase has produced, however, like one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The going rate there is now Justin Jefferson's reported $35 million per season, thanks to the contract he signed with the Minnesota Vikings earlier this offseason.

In his first three seasons, Chase has averaged 1,239 yards and over nine touchdowns a season. He's been a Pro Bowler every year, and was named second-team All-Pro and Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021.

Are the Bengals willing to pay what it takes to retain his services? Team owner Mike Brown sounded ... uncertain earlier this week, saying the team will "try hard" to sign Chase to an extension.

"It's not so likely that this is the good time to negotiate. The offseason is a better time for that and we're going to try to keep focused on the football part.

"I'm not going to rule anything out, but I will tell you that the die has probably been cast."

The Bengals have wide receiver Tee Higgins playing on the franchise tag this season — and thus not signed to a long-term deal himself — in the anticipation of having to pay Chase. Or at least one would think.

Chase is the latest star receiver to not practice at training camp over his deal. Brandon Aiyuk is currently holding in (head coach Kyle Shanahan's words) at San Francisco 49ers camp, while CeeDee Lamb is holding out of Dallas Cowboys camp.

How this all gets resolved is anyone guess. Each case is different. For the Bengals, it would appear to be especially unwise to not pay Chase, especially when his contract situation is the main focus now.