Report: Nikola Vucevic and Bulls finalizing a three-year, $60M contract extension

Nikola Vucevic is staying with the Chicago Bulls. Vucevic is reportedly nearing a three-year, $60M contract extension to remain with the team, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Vucevic, 32, averaged 17.6 points and 11 rebounds over 82 games with Chicago last season. It was his second full season with the team after being acquired from the Orlando Magic in the middle of the 2020-21 NBA season.

During his tenure in Chicago, Vucevic, along with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, helped lead the Bulls back to the playoffs during the 2021-22 NBA season after a four-year postseason drought. Vucevic put up identical scoring and rebounding numbers the following season, but the Bulls posted a disappointing 40-42 record and were bounced in the play-in tournament by the Miami Heat.

Prior to joining Chicago, Vucevic was a first-round draft pick by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2011 NBA Draft. He averaged just 5.5 points in 55 games as a rookie. Before his second season, Vucevic was included in the four-team trade that sent Dwight Howard to the Los Angeles Lakers. Vucevic landed in Orlando, and immediately took a step forward on the court. Vucevic averaged 13.1 points and 11.9 rebounds during his first season with the Magic.

Over the next eight seasons in Orlando, Vucevic gradually made improvements to his game, ultimately making the All-Star team during the 2018-19 NBA season.