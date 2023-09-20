Report: Rams trading running back Cam Akers to the Vikings

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 08: Cam Akers #3 of the Los Angeles Rams carries the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field on January 08, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams have found a trading partner for Cam Akers.

The Rams struck a deal to send Akers to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday afternoon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. In exchange, the two teams will also swap 2026 draft picks.

Trade: Rams are sending RB Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings for a swap of 2026 draft picks, per sources. pic.twitter.com/d79HmNT00u — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2023

The Rams first selected Akers in the second round of the 2020 draft out of Florida State. He had a career-high 786 rushing yards and seven touchdowns last season, though he missed almost a month of the season after the team briefly tried to find a new home for him.

Akers had 29 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 carries in the Rams' season-opening win against the Seattle Seahawks earlier this month, but he was a healthy scratch for their Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Coach Sean mcVay then confirmed this week taht the team was "headed" toward trading Akers.

Akers said the decision to sit him in that game left him "as confused as everyone else" in a social media post.

"I feel very good about the clarity that was provided to him on Friday and Saturday, both through he and [agent] David Mulugheta," McVay said of the social media post, via ESPN. "And that's unfortunate, but I feel like it was very clear in regards to our dialogue."

The Rams opted to start Kyren Williams in Akers' place on Sunday, and will likely stick with him moving forward.

Akers, who is in the final year of his initial rookie deal, will now get to restart in Minnesota. It's unclear when he will make his debut with the team. The Vikings, who started the season out 0-2, will host the Los Angeles Chargers next on Sunday.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.