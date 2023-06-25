Report: Timberwolves, Naz Reid reach 3-year, $42 million deal ahead of free agency

Boston Celtics v Minnesota Timberwolves MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 15: Naz Reid #11 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates his three-point basket against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter of the game at Target Center on March 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Celtics defeated the Timberwolves 104-102. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Naz Reid isn’t going anywhere.

After his best season to date, the Minnesota Timberwolves struck a three-year, $42 million deal to keep Reid out of free agency, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Timberwolves center Naz Reid has agreed on a new three-year, $42 million deal with a player option, his agents Sean Kennedy and Jeff Schwartz of @excelbasketball tell ESPN. Undrafted out of LSU, Reid had his best season with 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds. pic.twitter.com/YtBjdggxMa — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 25, 2023

Reid averaged 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game last season while shooting nearly 54% from the field, all of which were career highs. Reid missed the last stretch of the season for the Timberwolves after breaking his wrist in March while taking a hard fall after trying to throw down a dunk against the Phoenix Suns.

The 23-year-old went undrafted out of LSU and started on a two-way contract with the Timberwolves in 2019. He was set to hit free agency later this month after his initial four-year, $6.1 million deal expired.

Now, Reid will make about $14 million per season and be with the Timberwolves through at least the 2025-26 season.

The Timberwolves reached the playoffs for a second straight year last season, something that the franchise hasn’t done since 2004. After making it out of the play-in tournament with a blowout win over the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Denver Nuggets beat the Timberwolves 4-1 in the opening round.

NBA free agency will officially start on June 30.