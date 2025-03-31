Rockets' Dillon Brooks ejected after confronting officials, scuffle with Kevin Durant in matchup with Suns

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - MARCH 30: Dillon Brooks #9 of the Houston Rockets is held back by team security after being ejected from the game during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at PHX Arena on March 30, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Dillon Brooks was thrown out of the Houston Rockets’ matchup with the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night after he got into it with Kevin Durant and the officials.

Brooks, during the second quarter of the game at the Footprint Center, was called for a simple foul while trying to guard Durant at the top of the key. Well after the initial whistle, Brooks kept making a play for the ball — which led to a bit of shoving between Brooks, Durant and Nick Richards.

But, when Brooks didn’t let it go and started yelling at the official, he was quickly hit with a pair of technicals and thrown out of the game. Once the official ejected Brooks, he actually briefly tried to charge at the official. An assistant held him back, and then the two left the floor for the locker room.

Dillon Brooks was ejected following a heated exchange with Kevin Durant and the refs 😳



(via @HoHighlights) pic.twitter.com/PwwwARbsxp — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 31, 2025

Brooks finished with eight points, one rebound and one assist in 11 minutes. He now has 15 technical fouls this season. He also entered Sunday's game leading the league in fouls this season with 235.

The Rockets, despite Brooks’ ejection, still took a huge 29-point lead into halftime. They outscored the Suns by 21 points in the second quarter alone.

