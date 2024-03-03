Rockets forward Tari Eason to undergo season-ending leg surgery

Houston Rockets v New Orleans Pelicans NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 23: Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka coaches Tari Eason #17 of the Houston Rockets during the third quarter of an NBA game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center on December 23, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Tari Eason’s season is officially over.

The Houston Rockets forward is set to undergo season-ending leg surgery on Monday, head coach Ime Udoka announced on Saturday night.

Eason has been sidelined since Jan. 1 while dealing with a benign growth on his left shin bone. Udoka said that the growth was a preexisting condition and something Eason has been dealing with “for a while.” He will have a bone graft on his shin and be sidelined for four months, which should have him back in plenty of time to be ready for the start of next season.

"He had obviously been going through some things through the year and had a benign growth on the shin bone, the tibia I think," Udoka said, via The Houston Chronicle . "Took that blow early in the season. Flared up. He played through it with some pain. Never had a chance of fracturing. It was a pain tolerance thing. Once the pain got too high, he shut it down."

Eason has averaged a career-high 9.8 points and seven rebounds this season, though he’s appeared in just 22 games. The 22-year-old was selected by the Rockets with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and he put up 9.3 points and six rebounds off the bench throughout his rookie campaign.

Eason last played in the Rockets’ 136-113 win over the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 1, when he put up 17 points while shooting 8-of-15 from the field.

"We thought rest and rehab, he could get over it that way, but every time he ramped up, the pain came right back," Udoka said. "After seeing all the specialists and decision-makers, came to the decision that it's best to have surgery Monday."

The Rockets, who beat the Phoenix Suns 118-109 on Saturday night, will next host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Houston holds a 26-38 record headed into that game, which has it in 12th in the Western Conference standings. The Rockets trail the Los Angeles Lakers by six games for the final playoff spot.