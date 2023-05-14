Rockies' Ryan Feltner sustains skull fracture, concussion after being hit in head by 92.7 mph line drive

Trainers lead Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Ryan Feltner off the field after he was struck by a batted ball during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday, May 13, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Colorado Rockies lost starting pitcher Ryan Feltner in the second inning of a 7-4 defeat to the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday. An update on the right-hander's condition came Sunday from manager Bud Black, who told reporters he sustained a small skull fracture and a concussion.

The 26-year-old is expected to be discharged from the hospital today.

Feltner just above the right ear by a 92.7 mph slider from Phillies right fielder Nick Castellanos. Several minutes passed as he received medical attention near the mound before he was able to walk off the field with the help of two Rockies staff members.

Nick Castellanos almost just killed Ryan Feltner… pic.twitter.com/Hg70HHyxRt — Gavin McHugh (@gavinmchughh) May 14, 2023

Feltner appeared to remain conscious after taking the hit, laying on his stomach while shaking his head and squinting his eyes. The crowd was reportedly quiet as everyone in the stadium focused on Feltner.

Castellanos was reportedly vocal about his concern for Feltner, saying he got in touch with Rockies players to check on his status after the game.

Feltner walked four in a 40-pitch first inning as the Phillies took a 4-0 lead before his exit. He retired the first two batters in the second and gave up a double to Bryce Harper before Castellanos was up to the plate.

According to Harper, Castellanos didn't get all of the pitch.

"It's terrible. I'm just thankful that Nick didn't really square up the baseball the best he could," Harper said. "We're all wishing him the best."

Castellanos added that he had to push past his initial instinct to run to the mound and check on Feltner. "A lot of remorse, concern, worry. I don't know, I've turned into a softy since I had kids. I don't like stuff like that," he said.

Cather Elias Diaz stood next to Feltner as he was helped back onto his feet. According to Diaz, it was difficult to continue to play. "We're human," Diaz said.

The Rockies selected Feltner in the fourth round of the 2018 draft. He entered the game with 33 strikeouts in 35 1/3 innings and a 2-2 record.