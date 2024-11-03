Saints' Derek Carr has now lost to more teams than any other QB in NFL history

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr reacts after their loss against the Carolina Panthers in an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman) (Jacob Kupferman/AP)

Bryce Young rallied the Carolina Panthers on Sunday for a 23-22 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

With the loss, Saints quarterback Derek Carr made some ignominious history. The loss was the first in Carr's career in a game against Carolina. And Carr is now the first quarterback in NFL history to lose to 31 different teams.

The only team he hasn't lost to? A Las Vegas Raiders team that he played nine seasons with prior to joining the Saints in 2023. He'll have a chance to make it a clean 32 when the Saints host the Raiders on Dec. 29.

Sunday's loss was the latest setback in a Saints season that's collapsed since a 2-0 start. The Saints stunned the NFL in the first two weeks of the season, scoring a league-high 91 points in blowout wins over the Panthers and Dallas Cowboys.

They've since loss seven straight games to fall to 2-7. They're now tied for the worst record in the NFL and share the bottom of the NFC South standings with a Panthers team that previously benched Young only to see him retake his spot in the lineup and lead a win over the Saints on Sunday.

It's been a rough go for Carr as well since that scorching hot start. He missed three games with an oblique strain suffered in Week 5 before returning to the Saints lineup on Sunday only to lose to the Panthers.

The Saints will look to get back on the winning track next week in another divisional game against the Atlanta Falcons.