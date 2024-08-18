Sean McVay 'not concerned' about Matthew Stafford's hamstring injury heading into final preseason game

Dallas Cowboys v Los Angeles Rams INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 11: Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams before a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on August 11, 2024 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) (Harry How/Getty Images)

It’s unclear when Matthew Stafford will rejoin the Los Angeles Rams in practice, but head coach Sean McVay isn’t worried about his quarterback’s health at this point in the preseason.

Stafford left their joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys last week due to hamstring tightness, and he didn't participate in their practice the next day as a result. He also didn't play at all in their 13-9 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, where Stetson Bennett led the team the entire game as he did in their first preseason win over the Cowboys the week before.

"I'm not concerned," McVay said on Sunday, via ESPN's Sarah Barshop. "I'm not … Do you want him to be able to get the work? Of course. But I'm not concerned based on what I understand the tightness is and erring on the safe side of caution for this week, if that's what we end up having to do."

Stafford threw for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns with 11 interceptions last season with the Rams. The 36-year-old completed nearly 63% of his passes, too, while leading the Rams to a 10-7 finish and a playoff berth — their first after their Super Bowl win in the 2021 campaign.

If Stafford can't go, the Rams have Bennett and Jimmy Garoppolo available — though Garoppolo is suspended for the first two games of the season after he violated the league's performance-enhancing substance policy .

The Rams have a final preseason game against the Houston Texans on Saturday. They will then open the regular season against the Lions in Detroit on Sept. 8.

While McVay isn’t sure what Stafford’s week will look like, it doesn’t sound like his injury will carry over into the regular season much, if at all.