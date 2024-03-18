Selection Sunday reaction: Big East disrespect, title favorites and March Madness expansion issues

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to Selection Sunday and the bracket of 68. The trio shares what they think the committee got right, got wrong and what matchups we can't wait to watch in the early and potentially late rounds.

Afterwards, they talk about SEC commissioner Greg Sankey's recent comments about the NCAA Tournament and possible expansion beyond the current men's field of 68. Even though the guys hate the idea of expansion, there is a sense of inevitability to it. The question going forward in whatever new format is adopted: how many seeds will be at-large bids, and how many will be automatic qualifiers?

Later, they talk about why mid-major conference championships matter and give some way-too-early tournament predictions, including why James Madison should be taken seriously and why Alabama, Clemson & Kansas have reason to worry.

Closing out the show, Ross provides an update on the College Football Playoff revenue sharing deal before the whole gang plays a round of Say Something Nice.

1:45 - The guys share their initial reactions to Selection Sunday and the bracket

12:20 - March Madness expansion? Why we don't want it but it's likely inevitable

30:15 - Dan's shoe theory on why college basketball has flipped on a dime

48:30 - March Madness predictions: We can all agree it will be nuts

54:05 - Ross has an important revenue and format update on CFP

1:00:25 - Say Something Nice: The guys share what they're most excited about this March Madness

