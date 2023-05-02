Serena Williams announces at Met Gala that she's pregnant with second child

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: (L-R) Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Serena Williams is pregnant with her second child.

The recently retired tennis great announced the news on Instagram around Monday's Met Gala. She posted an image of herself standing alongside her husband Alexis Ohanian with a thank you note to gala host and Vogue editor in chief Anna Wintour.

"Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala," the caption read.

There was nobody in the picture other than Williams and Ohanian. The couple then made their way to the red carpet, where they further confirmed the news.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian reveal they are expecting their second child together. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0F8TNgaBla — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

Williams, 41, retired from professional tennis after the 2022 US Open, concluding a career that included an open-era record 23 grand slam titles. Since her retirement, she's declined to close the door on making a comeback.

Williams famously won the 2017 Australian Open for her 23rd and final grand slam while eight weeks pregnant with her daughter Olympia, who is now 5 years old.