Shohei Ohtani's dramatic entry into 40-40 club shows why he's in a class all by himself in MLB

Tampa Bay Rays v Los Angeles Dodgers LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 23: Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates after hitting a walk-off grand slam home run, his 40th home run of the season, against the Tampa Bay Rays at Dodger Stadium on August 23, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) (Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

It seems like there's nothing on Earth that Shohei Ohtani can’t do, particularly on a baseball diamond.

OK, we know he can't pitch this season, as he's recovering from a 2023 elbow injury. But he certainly can hit, and this year, he has shown he can run like never before.

He has won two unanimous MVP awards and in his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers he has added another achievement to an already outstanding seven-year career. The two-way superstar became the sixth player in MLB history to join the prestigious 40 home runs, 40 stolen bases club in the Dodgers' 7-3 victory to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night. He achieved the milestone in dramatic fashion, smashing a walk-off grand slam that traveled 414 feet to center field off the first pitch he saw from Rays reliever Colin Poche.

40/40 for SHOHEI ‼️



Ohtani hits a walk-off Grand Slam to beat the Rays and join the elusive club.



(via @MLB)

pic.twitter.com/t029hLUCXE — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 24, 2024

In an already legendary career, Friday's accomplishments and fireworks stood out.

"One of my top memorable moments and I hope that I can do more [to make] memorable moments," Ohtani told reporters, via an interpreter, in the clubhouse after a wild on-field celebration.

Ohtani joins Ronald Acuña Jr., Alfonso Soriano, Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds and Jose Canseco as the only players to accomplish the illustrious feat. Until Acuña's 40-70 season en route to winning the 2023 NL MVP award, the 40-40 feat hadn't been done in 17 years.

In this elite group, no one has done it faster than Ohtani, who reached the rarified air in 126 games. We still have a week left in August. (Soriano held the previous fastest 40-40 distinction at 147 games.)

"Honestly really happy, but most importantly really happy we were able to win today. I'm extremely honored that I've been part of this history," Ohtani said shortly after getting doused with water at home plate by his celebrating teammates.

His previous career high in stolen bases happened in 2021, when he swiped 26 bases with the Los Angeles Angels. He also hit a career-high 46 home runs that season in which he won his first league MVP.

Ohtani hit the 40-stolen base mark in the bottom of the fourth inning after reaching base on an infield single. He took second without a throw from Rays catcher Rob Brantly.

That's 40 stolen bases for Shohei Ohtani! pic.twitter.com/mVOURPmD2a — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 24, 2024

In a season devoted exclusively to playing as a designated hitter, Ohtani, for the first time in his career, is maximizing the use of speed as a weapon in addition to his light-tower power that he’s displayed since his 2018 MLB arrival.

“He’s doing his homework on opposing pitchers," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters of Ohtani's improved baserunner.

The Dodgers’ two-time MVP is likely headed to his third MVP and would become the first MVP to win the award exclusively as a designated hitter. He’d also become the second player in MLB history to win an MVP in both the American and National leagues, joining Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, who did it with the Cincinnati Reds in 1961 and the Baltimore Orioles in 1966.

There was as much hype and anticipation for Ohtani this season as any player in baseball history after signing a record 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers this offseason. But he's done something that seemed impossible even for him. He exceeded those expectations. And he's done all this while recovering from major elbow surgery and is nearing a return to the mound.

"The No. 1 goal is to get to the postseason and win the World Series," Ohtani said. "Whatever the outcome is from my record, that's a part of the process."

He’s one of one and he continues to show the world why.